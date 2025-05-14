Patient Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,667,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the quarter. IAC accounts for approximately 3.3% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $71,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAC. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in IAC by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of IAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 1,398.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of IAC by 1,193.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $47.55 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on IAC from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on IAC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.43.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average of $43.23. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.80.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.94) by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $570.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.18 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. IAC’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

