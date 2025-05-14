Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $516.12 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pathstone Holdings LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,166 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 2.3% of Pathstone Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.29% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $516,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $559.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $522.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $563.68. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $458.82 and a 52-week high of $624.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.07.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.