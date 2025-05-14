Parkwood LLC Makes New $5.97 Million Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 77,634 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,970,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 477 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $81.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $63.79 and a 52 week high of $90.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average of $78.72. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.87.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

