Parsifal Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Parsifal Capital Management LP lowered its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,380 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 72,672 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group comprises 1.5% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $17,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $355.00 price objective on The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.33.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $301.90 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $262.03 and a 52-week high of $370.83. The company has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $325.67 and its 200 day moving average is $309.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $8,173,499.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,367,568.04. The trade was a 17.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total value of $737,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,924.85. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,991 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

