Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,965 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 13,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,742.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,742.50. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $126.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Articles

