Paradoxiom Capital L.P. Purchases Shares of 152,232 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Paradoxiom Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 152,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,000. Alaska Air Group accounts for about 4.1% of Paradoxiom Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $54.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.05). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Muehlen Constance E. Von sold 22,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,664,433.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,353.12. This represents a 52.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $503,448.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,808.40. This represents a 16.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,790 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,537. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $95.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.92.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

