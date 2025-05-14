Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dynavax Technologies worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 463.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVAX opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 12.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.57. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $68.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

