Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV Acquires 66,017 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 230.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,017 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 25,992 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 21,222 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 242,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 176,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.85.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Increases Dividend

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.1057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This is an increase from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

