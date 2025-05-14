Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 763,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,078 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $68,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 139,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock opened at $88.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.82.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

