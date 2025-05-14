Paradoxiom Capital L.P. Invests $9.43 Million in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Paradoxiom Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 150,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,428,000. Hexcel comprises approximately 3.9% of Paradoxiom Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HXL. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1,069.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HXL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hexcel from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hexcel from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average of $59.76. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $73.24.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

