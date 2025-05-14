Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,489 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TEVA. Bank of America lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.44. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.