Paradoxiom Capital L.P. Acquires Shares of 182,880 Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Paradoxiom Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 182,880 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,020,000. Fluor accounts for 3.7% of Paradoxiom Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Paradoxiom Capital L.P. owned 0.11% of Fluor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fluor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Fluor by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fluor by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fluor by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Fluor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $60.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 13.14%. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fluor from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 target price on Fluor in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FLR

About Fluor

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.