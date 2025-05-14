Paradoxiom Capital L.P. Makes New $5.98 Million Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Paradoxiom Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,000. W.W. Grainger accounts for approximately 2.5% of Paradoxiom Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $689,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $801,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,162,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $1,068.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $874.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,227.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $995.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,065.54.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.51 by $0.35. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 52.43%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 23.21%.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,042.86, for a total value of $793,616.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,773.08. The trade was a 56.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.12, for a total value of $1,160,647.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,205,523.20. This trade represents a 10.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,120.00.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

