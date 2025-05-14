Paradoxiom Capital L.P. Buys New Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Paradoxiom Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,402,000. Parsons accounts for about 2.2% of Paradoxiom Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Paradoxiom Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Parsons at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Parsons by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,575,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,093,000 after buying an additional 59,545 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Parsons by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,069,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,932,000 after buying an additional 1,512,812 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Parsons by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,056,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,702,000 after buying an additional 255,810 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Parsons by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,189,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,762,000 after buying an additional 26,230 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Parsons by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,069,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,631,000 after buying an additional 52,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Stock Performance

NYSE PSN opened at $65.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.78. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.56 and a fifty-two week high of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Parsons declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 24th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PSN has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair raised shares of Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Parsons from $109.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PSN

Parsons Profile

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.