Paradoxiom Capital L.P. Takes $5.03 Million Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Paradoxiom Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $1,608,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $893,000. LRT Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $89,229,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 210,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,774,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Trading Down 2.7%

SAIA opened at $285.05 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.12 and a 52 week high of $624.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $326.05 and a 200-day moving average of $433.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.91). Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $787.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Batteh sold 700 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.09, for a total value of $350,063.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,299.34. The trade was a 17.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,500. The trade was a 9.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Saia from $436.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Saia from $560.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens lowered Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $515.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Saia from $540.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.58.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

