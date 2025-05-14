Paradoxiom Capital L.P. Takes $5.03 Million Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Paradoxiom Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $1,608,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $893,000. LRT Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $89,229,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 210,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,774,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter.
Saia Trading Down 2.7%
SAIA opened at $285.05 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.12 and a 52 week high of $624.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $326.05 and a 200-day moving average of $433.83.
In related news, CFO Matthew J. Batteh sold 700 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.09, for a total value of $350,063.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,299.34. The trade was a 17.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,500. The trade was a 9.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Saia from $436.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Saia from $560.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens lowered Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $515.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Saia from $540.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.58.
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
