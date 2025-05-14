Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP Has $26.99 Million Stock Holdings in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,752,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,213 shares during the quarter. Erasca makes up approximately 0.9% of Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP owned approximately 3.80% of Erasca worth $26,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERAS. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Erasca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Erasca during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Erasca by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ERAS shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Erasca in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Erasca in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Erasca from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Erasca in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.83.

Erasca Price Performance

Shares of ERAS opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. Erasca, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Erasca Profile

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

