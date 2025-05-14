Panoramic Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 84,581 Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Panoramic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 84,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,000. Semtech comprises about 2.8% of Panoramic Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Semtech by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,542,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $713,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,226 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,385,000 after purchasing an additional 59,743 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 827.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,550,000 after buying an additional 1,911,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,317,000 after buying an additional 197,732 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,491,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,271,000 after acquiring an additional 821,671 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMTC shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, February 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.92.

Shares of SMTC opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.88. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $79.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.82.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.40 million. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Lin sold 10,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $377,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,155. This represents a 48.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

