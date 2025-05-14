Panoramic Capital LLC Purchases New Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Panoramic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Panoramic Capital LLC owned 0.06% of SelectQuote as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 76,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 44,699 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,542,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 73,627 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLQT stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.15 million, a P/E ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50.

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $408.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.83 million. Research analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded shares of SelectQuote to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

In other news, insider Sarah Taylor Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at $6,343.04. This represents a 97.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

