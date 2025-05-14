MPM Bioimpact LLC Buys 2,926,002 Shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)

MPM Bioimpact LLC raised its position in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,567,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,926,002 shares during the period. Compass Therapeutics comprises 1.8% of MPM Bioimpact LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. MPM Bioimpact LLC owned about 6.23% of Compass Therapeutics worth $12,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMPX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMPX opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 3,571,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $5,678,570.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Anderman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,340. This trade represents a 2,000.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMPX. Leerink Partners raised shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

