Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP Acquires 931 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the quarter. argenx makes up approximately 10.3% of Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP’s holdings in argenx were worth $296,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,618,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,207,000 after acquiring an additional 824,750 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 38,152.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,391,000 after acquiring an additional 143,834 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in argenx by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,805,000 after purchasing an additional 124,271 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of argenx by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,786,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,002,000 after acquiring an additional 86,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,543,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $542.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $593.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $613.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -616.44 and a beta of 0.57. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $352.77 and a twelve month high of $678.21.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.34 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that argenx SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARGX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $723.00 to $741.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $606.00 to $696.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.94.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

