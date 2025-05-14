Panoramic Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Panoramic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Burlington Stores by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period.
Burlington Stores Price Performance
Burlington Stores stock opened at $261.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.87 and a 52 week high of $298.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BURL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $336.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BURL
Insider Activity at Burlington Stores
In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $1,185,063.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 70,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,797,239.64. The trade was a 6.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Travis Marquette sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.63, for a total value of $45,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,746.54. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Burlington Stores Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Burlington Stores
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Pharma Fire Sale: 3 Stocks the RSI Says You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- AppLovin Surges on Earnings: What’s Next for This Tech Standout?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- U.S. Regulators Target CrowdStrike: Is It a Signal or Noise?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.