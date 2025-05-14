Panoramic Capital LLC Takes $2.20 Million Position in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Panoramic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 107,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. Hut 8 accounts for approximately 1.2% of Panoramic Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hut 8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hut 8 by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the 4th quarter valued at $1,503,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 22,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Hut 8 in the 4th quarter worth about $27,115,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Stock Performance

HUT stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hut 8 Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hut 8 ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $20.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on Hut 8 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $33.00 target price on Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Hut 8 from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Insider Transactions at Hut 8

In other news, insider Victor Semah sold 11,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $147,150.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,807.10. This trade represents a 41.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Profile

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

