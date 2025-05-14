CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) is Palo Duro Investment Partners LP’s 9th Largest Position

Palo Duro Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. CF Industries makes up approximately 1.3% of Palo Duro Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Up 3.9%

NYSE:CF opened at $87.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.34 and a twelve month high of $98.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.38. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CF

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.