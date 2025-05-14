Panoramic Capital LLC Takes $1.64 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Panoramic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000. Seagate Technology accounts for 0.9% of Panoramic Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,974,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,414,446,000 after buying an additional 1,814,821 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 16,530,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,426,717,000 after acquiring an additional 162,561 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,621,162 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,348,262,000 after buying an additional 5,640,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $370,013,000 after acquiring an additional 132,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,761,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $238,348,000 after buying an additional 352,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

STX stock opened at $105.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.32. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $115.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.19.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 63.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $144.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.89.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $1,691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,988,047.12. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

