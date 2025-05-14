Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 229,488 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 3,617.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,488 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Dollar Tree worth $17,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 760,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,986,000 after buying an additional 100,676 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $92,478.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $316,055.70. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William W. Douglas III purchased 701 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,275. The trade was a 103.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $85.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.22. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.49 and a 1 year high of $123.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.68.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

