Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Sells 365,000 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,000 shares during the quarter. Aurora Innovation comprises about 1.5% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. Uber Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $2,053,632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,020,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,191 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,671,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,374,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,292,000 after acquiring an additional 577,704 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 12,757,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,370,000 after buying an additional 986,475 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 7.7%

NASDAQ AUR opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.76. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $10.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUR. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

