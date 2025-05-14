MPM Bioimpact LLC Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

MPM Bioimpact LLC cut its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,611,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,917 shares during the period. MPM Bioimpact LLC owned 1.77% of Aquestive Therapeutics worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AQST stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.43. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $227.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aquestive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AQST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 million. Analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AQST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Aquestive Therapeutics Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

