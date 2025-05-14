GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. GE Vernova accounts for about 4.6% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 530.8% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE:GEV opened at $433.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.83. The company has a market cap of $118.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.93. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $447.50.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research set a $380.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.22.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

