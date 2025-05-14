MPM Bioimpact LLC Purchases Shares of 4,285,365 Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

MPM Bioimpact LLC acquired a new stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,285,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Veru by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,120,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 722,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Veru by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 197,307 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Veru by 309.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 139,617 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veru by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Veru by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 153,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 87,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -0.74. Veru Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Veru had a negative return on equity of 112.75% and a negative net margin of 223.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Rankowitz bought 95,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $52,403.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 195,279 shares in the company, valued at $107,403.45. This trade represents a 95.28% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Veru Profile

(Free Report)

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.