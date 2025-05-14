NorthRock Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,542 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $10,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 23,252 shares during the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 1,408,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,650,000 after buying an additional 940,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,194,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,879,000 after buying an additional 1,506,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 37,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

