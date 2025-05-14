Madison Avenue Partners LP Invests $76.34 Million in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,925,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,339,000. Acadia Healthcare accounts for about 8.1% of Madison Avenue Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Madison Avenue Partners LP owned 2.07% of Acadia Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1,342.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 460.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 287.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $82.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.08.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $770.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $44.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

