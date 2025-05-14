Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138,578 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.5%

QQQ stock opened at $515.59 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $468.45 and its 200-day moving average is $499.56. The firm has a market cap of $322.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

