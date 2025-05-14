PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,208 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $32,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in PDD by 340.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 939.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PDD by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PDD Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $119.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $164.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $87.11 and a one year high of $164.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PDD Profile
PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.
