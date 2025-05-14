Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,295,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $64.67. The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.98.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

