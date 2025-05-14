Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by No Street GP LP

No Street GP LP boosted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Equifax accounts for about 2.0% of No Street GP LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. No Street GP LP owned about 0.10% of Equifax worth $30,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in Equifax by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 7,883,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,087,000 after acquiring an additional 945,988 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 1,480.7% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 18,538 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFX. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $286.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

Equifax Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of EFX stock opened at $273.70 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.98 and a 12 month high of $309.63. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.48.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total transaction of $518,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,887,101.60. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $5,686,477.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,539,980.95. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.