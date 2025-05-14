LMR Partners LLP Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of Haemonetics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 36,520.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Haemonetics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.89.

Haemonetics Stock Down 1.6%

HAE stock opened at $69.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.30. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.32.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.38 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

