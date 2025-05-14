LMR Partners LLP Buys New Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $79.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.88.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Lin sold 10,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $377,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,155. This represents a 48.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

