LRI Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

LRI Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,604,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,035,319,000 after purchasing an additional 76,368 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,115,476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,841,000 after purchasing an additional 70,131 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,721,690 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $101,253,000 after purchasing an additional 339,924 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,603,037 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,275,000 after purchasing an additional 255,151 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 143,872.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,264,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:RIO opened at $62.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.08. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24. The firm has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $2.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

