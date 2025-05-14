LRI Investments LLC Acquires 123 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hess by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,930,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,787,000 after acquiring an additional 927,093 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Hess by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 1,381,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,697,000 after purchasing an additional 837,662 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 11,438,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,521,499,000 after acquiring an additional 698,866 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 927,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,344,000 after acquiring an additional 466,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hess by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,652,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,805,000 after acquiring an additional 386,223 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess stock opened at $135.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $123.79 and a 12-month high of $161.69.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. Hess’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Hess’s payout ratio is 27.66%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $151.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.16.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $27,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,679 shares in the company, valued at $379,879,364.70. This trade represents a 6.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

