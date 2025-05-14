Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 2,881 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $182.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,068 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total transaction of $1,502,180.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 316,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,891,897. The trade was a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.60.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

