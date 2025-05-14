EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 333 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 746.7% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 635.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total transaction of $109,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,840.60. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total transaction of $29,222,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,307,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,381,276.48. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,100 shares of company stock valued at $30,698,424. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.90.

Paycom Software Price Performance

PAYC stock opened at $260.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.28. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $261.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $530.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

