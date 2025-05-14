EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $264,000 in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,225,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,080,000 after buying an additional 642,401 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,566,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,777,000 after buying an additional 351,406 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,675,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,991,000 after buying an additional 745,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,756,000 after buying an additional 87,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,272,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,584,000 after buying an additional 227,052 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,618 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $98,244.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,786. This trade represents a 33.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $65.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.60 and a 200-day moving average of $64.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $428.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.63%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

