Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 106.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,241 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 166,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 328,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 232,229 shares during the period.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Varex Imaging news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 8,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $98,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,769.32. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $51,329.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,265.62. This trade represents a 50.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on VREX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Varex Imaging to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VREX

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of VREX opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $309 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.62. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $16.93.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.76 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Profile

(Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.