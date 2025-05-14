Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 781.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Stepan during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Stepan by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stepan during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of SCL stock opened at $55.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.72. Stepan has a 1-year low of $44.23 and a 1-year high of $94.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Stepan Announces Dividend

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $593.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.77 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 2.31%. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stepan will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stepan

In other news, Director Susan Lewis bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $31,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,452.88. This trade represents a 35.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stepan

(Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Featured Articles

