Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,397 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,603 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in HubSpot by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,477,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,029,262,000 after acquiring an additional 74,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in HubSpot by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 726,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,412,000 after acquiring an additional 26,799 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in HubSpot by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 676,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,068,000 after acquiring an additional 104,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in HubSpot by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,987,000 after acquiring an additional 24,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
HubSpot Stock Performance
HubSpot stock opened at $672.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $584.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $668.97. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $881.13. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7,471.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on HubSpot from $940.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HubSpot from $659.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on HubSpot from $815.00 to $745.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.33.
View Our Latest Research Report on HubSpot
Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot
In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total value of $6,885,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,048,310. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total value of $1,367,077.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,373 shares in the company, valued at $41,536,312.16. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,562 shares of company stock worth $18,401,757. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About HubSpot
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HubSpot
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- NVIDIA Stock Surges on Bullish News: How High Could It Climb?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Why Boeing May Be Ready to Take Off After Latest Developments
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- eBay Nears Big Breakout: Time to Buy the Under-the-Radar Winner?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.