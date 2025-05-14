Patient Capital Management LLC Sells 1,237,958 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Patient Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,817,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237,958 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive comprises approximately 1.5% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $33,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,059,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,640 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,820,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,337,000 after buying an additional 4,635,667 shares during the period. DME Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 10,522,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,547,000 after buying an additional 992,797 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,260,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,270,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,969,000 after acquiring an additional 170,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 121,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $1,162,763.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 404,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,953.52. The trade was a 23.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Saqib Baig sold 22,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $220,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,802.25. This represents a 14.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 674,338 shares of company stock worth $5,522,838. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.25. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Argus raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Profile

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.