Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Patient Capital Management LLC

Patient Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,091,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 204,948 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises 4.6% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $99,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $755,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,585 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 2,618,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,291,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,776,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $387,416,000 after buying an additional 1,093,381 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.3275 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 99.24%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.09.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

