Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Main Management ETF Advisors LLC

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,630,798.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 142,459,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,223,853,000 after purchasing an additional 142,450,266 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $495,086,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,133,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,347,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,983,000 after purchasing an additional 574,326 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,883,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,036,000 after purchasing an additional 424,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock opened at $226.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.20. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.67.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

