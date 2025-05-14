Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Acquired by Patient Capital Management LLC

Patient Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,258 shares during the quarter. Crocs accounts for about 2.3% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Patient Capital Management LLC owned 0.76% of Crocs worth $48,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 425.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Crocs by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $352,769.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,554.45. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. This represents a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,703 shares of company stock worth $2,464,444 over the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Crocs from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Crocs

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of CROX stock opened at $120.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.83. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.11 and a 12 month high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $937.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.07 million. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.