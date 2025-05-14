Patient Capital Management LLC Has $122.96 Million Stock Position in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO)

Patient Capital Management LLC reduced its position in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,733,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,817 shares during the period. QXO accounts for about 5.7% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Patient Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.89% of QXO worth $122,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in QXO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,532,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QXO by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,039,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,147 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of QXO by 523.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,959,000 after purchasing an additional 737,192 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in QXO in the 4th quarter valued at $10,884,000. Finally, Barrier Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QXO by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrier Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,516,000 after acquiring an additional 594,604 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QXO stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.27. QXO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $290.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44.

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

